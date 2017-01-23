Fort Huachuca, U.S. Forest Service to conduct pile burns
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - Residents in and around Fort Huachuca should be aware of smoke in the skies on Wednesday, Jan. 25, as the U.S. Forest Service and Fort Huachuca personnel conduct pile burns in Huachuca Canyon. According to a recent Ft.
