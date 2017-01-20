Experts say proposed 20 percent tax w...

Experts say proposed 20 percent tax would have huge impact on Arizona economy

12 hrs ago

TUCSON, AZ - Major developments in the growing rift between President Trump and Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday, Jan. 26. Just hours after Pena Nieto called off a visit to Washington, a White House spokesman said a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico could pay for a border wall. It's a sign of the tensions between Mexico and the U.S. one day after President Trump signed an executive order to start construction of the wall.

