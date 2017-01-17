Eugene Cernan Remembered: Photos of the Last Man to Walk on the Moon
Astronaut Gene Cernan, Apollo 17 commander, salutes the deployed United States flag on the lunar surface. Cernan is the subject of the documentary, "Last Man on the Moon."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|CAYDE
|243
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
|In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu...
|Jan 12
|brenro
|1
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|82
|Quick feature points referral code (May '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|88
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC