Envision Healthcare Expands Physician Services in Arizona by Acquiring Tucson-Area Anesthesia Group
The Physician Services business of Envision Healthcare Corporation has completed the acquisition of a physician group that provides patient care at two hospitals and eight ambulatory surgery centers in the Tucson, AZ, area. Oro Valley Anesthesia is comprised of 16 physicians and three certified registered nurse anesthetists .
