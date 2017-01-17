Editor's Note
Shortly after our Local Heroes issue came out last month, we heard from #Kicks4Kids' Andy Morales that he showed up to work at Rio Vista Elementary to almost 200 pairs of new tennis shoes. Tucson Local Media reporter Brad Allis contributed the story on Morales and his program that collects shoes to distribute to low-income students throughout the Tucson area who want to participate in sports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
