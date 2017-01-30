DPS trooper hurt responding to domestic violence situation
TUCSON, AZ - A Department of Public Safety trooper was injured while responding to a domestic violence situation on Grant road near Oracle on Sunday afternoon, officials said. The trooper needed medical treatment on the side of the road, according to DPS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|MAD TRAP
|259
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Jan 28
|Max
|6
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC