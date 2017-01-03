Dog rescued from storm drain in Tucson
It took a team of loving and caring people to help save a spooked dog that was stuck in a storm drain in Tucson. The dog was found inside a drain near Broadway Boulevard and Craycroft Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|mow1022
|209
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|14 hr
|Ismokebudx420
|80
|Restaurant Recommendation
|22 hr
|Inquisitor
|3
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|Sun
|theboi4527
|1
|so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Steve
|195
|TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet...
|Dec 30
|Sammy
|1
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Dec 28
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC