Deputies investigate crash involving pedestrian northwest of Tucson
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near Orange Grove Road and La Cholla Boulevard on Sunday night. Deputy Ryan Inglett said the pedestrian was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Zachsmommy10
|247
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
|In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu...
|Jan 12
|brenro
|1
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|82
|Quick feature points referral code (May '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|88
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC