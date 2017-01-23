Davis-Monthan Air Force Base near Tucson on lockdown after gunshots reported
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base near Tucson was on lockdown late Monday morning after sounds of gunshots were reported in the area. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base near Tucson on lockdown after gunshots reported Davis-Monthan Air Force Base near Tucson was on lockdown late Monday morning after sounds of gunshots were reported in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|18 hr
|devis
|1
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Zachsmommy10
|247
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
|In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu...
|Jan 12
|brenro
|1
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|82
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC