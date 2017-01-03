Crews responding to a three acre fire...

Crews responding to a three acre fire at Redington Pass

23 hrs ago

Fire crews are responding to a three to four acre fire at Redington Pass, according to Coronado National Forest. Heidi Schewel, Public Affairs Officer with the U.S. Forest Service, said the fire was reported just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

