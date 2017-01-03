Copper Corridor is poised to become a destination for outdoor recreational tourists
A collaborative effort to create a marketing plan to promote the Copper Corridor in Eastern Pinal County as a tourist destination for outdoor and recreational activities has been launched by community leaders and businesses in the region. The purpose is to create new local economic activity in the region.
