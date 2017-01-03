Clean-up efforts ahead of schedule af...

Clean-up efforts ahead of schedule after vandalism at Pueblo Magnet High School

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

Classroom availability at Pueblo Magnet High School is ahead of schedule as crews have been working around the clock since Wednesday to clean-up damage left behind by vandals who broke into the school on Tuesday and trashed many of the classrooms,TUSD officials said. Only eight classrooms will be closed when Pueblo Magnet High School begins classes Monday instead of the nearly 20 classrooms that were initially unusable, said Stefanie Boe, Senior Director of Communications and Media Relations, Tucson Unified School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 58 min Eric 221
Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ... 4 hr AlphA 2
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) Sat Dandsyardley 81
Restaurant Recommendation Jan 5 Inquisitor 7
so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11) Jan 1 Steve 195
News TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet... Dec 30 Sammy 1
QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16) Dec 28 PLZ HELP---54FC8F--- 18
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,627 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,493

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC