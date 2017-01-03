Clean-up efforts ahead of schedule after vandalism at Pueblo Magnet High School

Classroom availability at Pueblo Magnet High School is ahead of schedule as crews have been working around the clock since Wednesday to clean-up damage left behind by vandals who broke into the school on Tuesday and trashed many of the classrooms,TUSD officials said. Only eight classrooms will be closed when Pueblo Magnet High School begins classes Monday instead of the nearly 20 classrooms that were initially unusable, said Stefanie Boe, Senior Director of Communications and Media Relations, Tucson Unified School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.