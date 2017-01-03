City honors Giffords, other shooting victims on anniversary
Bell ringing and a human embrace event Sunday marked the solemn six-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Tucson that left six people dead and 13 others wounded, including former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.
