Church damaged in monsoon celebrates repairs, reopening
TUCSON, AZ - A midtown church heavily damaged during last year's monsoon will celebrate its grand reopening on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Just over six months ago, heavy winds from the storm broke windows and ripped up part of Covenant Generations Church's roof near Tucson Boulevard just north of Grant Road. READ MORE: Clean-up begins for church after storm destroys roof Rain poured into the main sanctuary, ruining the sound system and causing thousands of dollars' worth of water damage.
