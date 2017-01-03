Cathedral Hall demo clears way for new Tucson Diocese offices, convention center
TUCSON, AZ - The end of an era that began about 100 years ago, and the start another as the old Cathedral Hall is demolished in downtown Tucson to make way for a modern, multi-story building. It's a change the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson says has been needed for a long time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
