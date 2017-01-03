Bell ringing marks anniversary of Tucson mass shooting

Tones of the large bell Sunday morning at Tucson Fire Department Station 1 marked the sixth anniversary of the mass shooting targeting former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. Each ring, starting at 10:10 a.m. by Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, honored the six people killed January 8, 2011, and an additional 13 rings for the 13 people injured.

