Bacon Tasting Oyster Mushrooms Will Confuse Your Tastebuds
This new type of mushroom will confuse your tastebuds into thinking you are eating the yummiest breakfast food. The Sonoran Mushroom Company in Tucson, Arizona created the oyster mushroom which, supposedly, tastes like bacon.
