Arizona football recruiting: Wildcat target Adrian Ealy announcing decision Thursday
The Arizona Wildcats will find out on Thursday if one of the top offensive line prospects in the country will be coming to Tucson in 2017. Adrian Ealy , a four-star on 247's Composite Rankings, announced on Twitter that he will be announcing his college decision around 11 AM PT on Thursday .
