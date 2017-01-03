Arizona football: Linebacker John Ken...

Arizona football: Linebacker John Kenny leaving the program

John Kenny , who transferred to the Arizona Wildcats from the Iowa Hawkeyes , will only play one season as a Wildcat. Michael Lev is reporting that Kenny is no longer part of the program, and will graduate.

