Arizona football: Linebacker John Kenny leaving the program
John Kenny , who transferred to the Arizona Wildcats from the Iowa Hawkeyes , will only play one season as a Wildcat. Michael Lev is reporting that Kenny is no longer part of the program, and will graduate.
