ADOT: Public input sought to help determine future corridor improvements

TUCSON, AZ - The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration are holding a meeting to gather input from the public about future improvements to traffic flow along I-10 and State Route 210 . The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the El Pueblo Regional Center, in the Activity Center Building .

