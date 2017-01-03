86 year old Richard Morrison

12 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Richard Morrison, a Saddlebrooke, Arizona resident. According to PCSO, Morrison was reported missing by his wife at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. He was seen at 3 p.m. leaving his house in the 63000 block of East Desert Peak, driving a 2006 silver Lexus with Arizona license plates AFW2630.

