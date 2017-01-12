57th Escapade Slated for March 19-24 in Tucson
Escapees RV Club is putting the final touches on its 57th Escapade, slated for March 19-24 at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson, Ariz. According to a press release, numerous acts have been booked, including headliners Native Spirit and Woodie and the Longboards, in addition to a variety of interactive events.
