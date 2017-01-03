2nd man facing life prison sentence i...

2nd man facing life prison sentence in Tucson murder case

Pima County prosecutors say John Agee and Shane Blevins lured 34-year-old Owen McNutt into a wash in November 2013. They say Agee attacked McNutt with a machete and then used a 36-pound rock to smash the victim's head.

