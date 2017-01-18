#18 Wildcats lead Stanford 49-30 at the half
TUCSON, AZ - 18th ranked Arizona shot 67% from the floor in the first half and lead the Stanford Cardinals 49-30 at the half of their Pac-12 Conference game in Palo Alto, California. Lauri Markkanen and Rawle Alkins lead UA with ten points.
