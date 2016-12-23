us customs and border protection
Since the beginning of fiscal year 2017, law enforcement officials working in support of Operation Stonegarden have seized 3,648 pounds of narcotics, 69 vehicles, $114,928 in currency, and 10 weapons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do policy makers care that people are dying on ... (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|richard
|3
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|10 hr
|Samsun
|1
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|Quinn
|193
|Woman featured on atheist billboard says she's ...
|Dec 20
|Amused
|34
|hodge-podge of cell phone laws confusing
|Dec 20
|The Dean
|1
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Dec 19
|1189enter
|265
|Looking for my uncle Charles Hensley
|Dec 15
|Hensley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC