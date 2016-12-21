Tucson working on a plan to save storm water, streets
TUCSON, AZ - Tucson has delayed a $350,000 study on a comprehensive storm water conservation plan but it's expected to regain traction at a later date. Under the plan, Tucson will seek ways to reduce the damage storm water runoff does to its streets and also find ways to use the water.
