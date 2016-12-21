TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safety grant
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Police Department has an additional $25,000 to put toward pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement in 2017, thanks to a grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. According to a recent release the TPD received the grant which will allow officers to target violations "that have been identified as contributing factors in collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Pandagirl86
|196
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Mon
|MAGA2016
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Dec 25
|Wawald
|4
|Do policy makers care that people are dying on ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 25
|richard
|3
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec 25
|Samsun
|1
|Woman featured on atheist billboard says she's ...
|Dec 20
|Amused
|34
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC