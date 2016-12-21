TPD receives Governor's Office of Hig...

TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safety grant

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Police Department has an additional $25,000 to put toward pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement in 2017, thanks to a grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. According to a recent release the TPD received the grant which will allow officers to target violations "that have been identified as contributing factors in collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

