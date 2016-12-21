Today in Arizona History
On this date in 1832, the Babocamari Land Grant was made by the government of Mexico to Ignacio Eulalia Elias . On this date in 1846, William "Billy" Breakenridge , who became a Cochise County deputy sheriff, deputy U.S. marshal and a special officer for the Southern Pacific Railroad and who wrote the book "Helldorado" about Tombstone, was born.
