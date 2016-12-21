The word from Herb on the best movies of 2016
TUCSON, AZ - What a year at the movies! Make a note to put these films on your watch list. Movie critic Herb Stratford takes a look at the best movies of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|Qricket
|197
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Dec 26
|MAGA2016
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Dec 25
|Wawald
|4
|Do policy makers care that people are dying on ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 25
|richard
|3
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec 25
|Samsun
|1
|Woman featured on atheist billboard says she's ...
|Dec 20
|Amused
|34
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC