The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days
Mantra: Glow in the Dark New Year's Eve Party with XIXA: XIXA, the Gabriel Sullivan and Brian Lopez led combo, who not so long ago called themselves the less wieldy Chicha Dust, are just now beginning to headline theater-sized venues all over Europe, so loving is their overseas following-this after an Euro introduction by Howe Gelb and Giant Sand. Gelb aside, Bloodline, XIXA's 2016 LP, can be described as a cumbia-inflected psych, a sort of guitar-and-melody driven "Desert noir" that marries explosive rhythms with soaring refrains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Qricket
|197
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Dec 26
|MAGA2016
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Dec 25
|Wawald
|4
|Do policy makers care that people are dying on ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 25
|richard
|3
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec 25
|Samsun
|1
|Woman featured on atheist billboard says she's ...
|Dec 20
|Amused
|34
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC