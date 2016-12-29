The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days

Mantra: Glow in the Dark New Year's Eve Party with XIXA: XIXA, the Gabriel Sullivan and Brian Lopez led combo, who not so long ago called themselves the less wieldy Chicha Dust, are just now beginning to headline theater-sized venues all over Europe, so loving is their overseas following-this after an Euro introduction by Howe Gelb and Giant Sand. Gelb aside, Bloodline, XIXA's 2016 LP, can be described as a cumbia-inflected psych, a sort of guitar-and-melody driven "Desert noir" that marries explosive rhythms with soaring refrains.

