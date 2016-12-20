The planet is heating up faster than species can migrate
Visitors to the Santa Catalina Mountains just outside Tucson, Arizona will encounter a very disturbing sight: patches of dead alligator junipers scattered across hillsides at the base of the range. The trees can't survive where it's hot, so many have moved to higher elevations, where it is cooler.
