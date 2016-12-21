Silver Alert: Phoenix police looking for missing woman
TUCSON, AZ - Phoenix police are asking for help locating a woman who was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Pauline Patricia Solorio, 68, is described as Hispanic, 4'8" tall, 114 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a medical condition that may cause her to appear confused or disoriented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|21 hr
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|21 hr
|Pandagirl86
|196
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Mon
|MAGA2016
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Dec 25
|Wawald
|4
|Do policy makers care that people are dying on ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 25
|richard
|3
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec 25
|Samsun
|1
|Woman featured on atheist billboard says she's ...
|Dec 20
|Amused
|34
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC