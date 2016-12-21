Silver Alert issued for missing Cottonwood man with dementia

TUCSON, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Stephen Simpson, who has dementia. Simpson was reported missing at 7:01 p.m. from the 3400 block of East Godard Road in Cottonwood Arizona, he was last seen by his wife at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. He is described as 6' tall, weighing 190 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes, he has no known scars, marks, or tattoos.

