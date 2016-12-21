Sierra Vista Police: Man arrested for sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl
SIERRA VISTA, AZ - After a month long investigation, the Sierra Vista Police Department has arrested 24-year-old Zachary Read. According to a SVPD release, Read faces the following charges - luring a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor.
