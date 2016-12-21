RMTC Urges Adoption of Out-of-Competition, MMV Rules
RMTC Chair Alex Waldrop said, "Adoption of these programs along with the National Uniform Medication Program in its entirety will be chief among the RMTC's objectives for 2017." The Racing Medication and Testing Consortium urged racing authorities to adopt the out-of-competition testing and Multiple Medication Violation rules approved by the Association of Racing Commissioners International at its Dec. 9 board meeting in Tucson, Arizona.
