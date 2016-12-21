Revelers say hello to 2017, goodbye t...

Revelers say hello to 2017, goodbye to a year of conflicts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

As 2016 draws to a close, revelers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts, deadly attacks at gatherings and deaths of legendary celebrities. An estimated 1 million people ushered in the new year in Times Square, screaming and kissing as the glittering crystal ball dropped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ... 10 hr theboi4527 1
so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11) 14 hr Steve 195
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) Sat Pinkcorn 204
News TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet... Fri Sammy 1
QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16) Dec 28 PLZ HELP---54FC8F--- 18
Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Dec 26 MAGA2016 1
ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13) Dec 25 Wawald 4
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,320 • Total comments across all topics: 277,531,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC