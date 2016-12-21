Raytheon to provide TOW missiles for ...

Raytheon to provide TOW missiles for Saudi Arabia, Jordan

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: UPI

The modification , awarded by the U.S. Army, provides additional funding for tube-launched optically-tracked wireless-guided missiles. Work will be performed at the company's facilities in Tucson, Ariz., and Farmington, N.M. Tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided missiles , also known as TOW missiles, are heavy assault weapons used by warfighters to engage armored targets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) Fri Cade Naclerio 192
News Woman featured on atheist billboard says she's ... Dec 20 Amused 34
News hodge-podge of cell phone laws confusing Dec 20 The Dean 1
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) Dec 19 1189enter 265
Looking for my uncle Charles Hensley Dec 15 Hensley 1
Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11) Dec 12 Inquisitor 30
Restaurant Recommendation Dec 12 Boarder Petrol 2
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,939

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC