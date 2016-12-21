Raytheon to provide TOW missiles for Saudi Arabia, Jordan

The modification , awarded by the U.S. Army, provides additional funding for tube-launched optically-tracked wireless-guided missiles. Work will be performed at the company's facilities in Tucson, Ariz., and Farmington, N.M. Tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided missiles , also known as TOW missiles, are heavy assault weapons used by warfighters to engage armored targets.

