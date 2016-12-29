Qatar, India, Italy purchase Raytheon...

Qatar, India, Italy purchase Raytheon Stinger missiles

1 hr ago Read more: UPI

Raytheon has received a $207.9 million contract to produce Stinger missiles and supporting equipment for foreign military sales to Qatar, India and Italy. The contract covers production for Stinger FIM-92H Block 1 missiles, FIM-92F Block 1 missiles, spares, captive flight trainers, and other training devices.

