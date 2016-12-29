Qatar, India, Italy purchase Raytheon Stinger missiles
Raytheon has received a $207.9 million contract to produce Stinger missiles and supporting equipment for foreign military sales to Qatar, India and Italy. The contract covers production for Stinger FIM-92H Block 1 missiles, FIM-92F Block 1 missiles, spares, captive flight trainers, and other training devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|19 hr
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Pandagirl86
|196
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Mon
|MAGA2016
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Dec 25
|Wawald
|4
|Do policy makers care that people are dying on ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 25
|richard
|3
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec 25
|Samsun
|1
|Woman featured on atheist billboard says she's ...
|Dec 20
|Amused
|34
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC