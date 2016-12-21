Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff

Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff

There are 1 comment on the KOLD-TV Tucson story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff. In it, KOLD-TV Tucson reports that:

TUCSON, AZ - After 35 years in law enforcement, 32 of them in the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Chris Nanos is retiring. About 200 friends, family, and fellow officers gathered at the Victory Church on Ruthrauff on the northwest side for his retirement party.

Samsun

Tucson, AZ

#1 4 hrs ago
Good riddance to another badged criminal.
