Man, woman accused of stealing bike from child identified
PIMA COUNTY, AZ - The man and woman arrested following a robbery and deputy-involved shooting on the northwest side Thursday have been identified. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said David Allen White and Stacey Lastella are facing several charges in connection with Thursday's incident as well as a robbery case in Marana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|4 hr
|Samsun
|1
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Quinn
|193
|Woman featured on atheist billboard says she's ...
|Dec 20
|Amused
|34
|hodge-podge of cell phone laws confusing
|Dec 20
|The Dean
|1
|tucson az gangs (Jul '08)
|Dec 19
|1189enter
|265
|Looking for my uncle Charles Hensley
|Dec 15
|Hensley
|1
|Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11)
|Dec 12
|Inquisitor
|30
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC