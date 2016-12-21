Man arrested in connection with crash that killed 19-year-old woman

TUCSON, AZ - The man who caused a fatal crash in Tucson in late October has been arrest after being released from the hospital, city police said. The Tucson Police Department said Philipe Antonio De La Rosa, 43, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 29, on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, endangerment and felony criminal damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.