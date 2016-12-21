Laughing Stock: Open Mics are Free, P...

Laughing Stock: Open Mics are Free, Plentiful and Worth Every Penny

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Tucson Weekly

Asked how he sees his role in Tucson Comedy, Gary Bynum, owner of Laffs Comedy Caffe says, "I think just developing the local comics is important in the comedy scene in general. You have to start locally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) Fri Cade Naclerio 192
News Woman featured on atheist billboard says she's ... Dec 20 Amused 34
News hodge-podge of cell phone laws confusing Dec 20 The Dean 1
tucson az gangs (Jul '08) Dec 19 1189enter 265
Looking for my uncle Charles Hensley Dec 15 Hensley 1
Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11) Dec 12 Inquisitor 30
Restaurant Recommendation Dec 12 Boarder Petrol 2
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC