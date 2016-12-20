Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery Bistro: Latkes

TUCSON, AZ - Christmas may be over, but the eight days of Hannukah are well underway! Mary Steiger with Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery Bistro joined us to make latkes in this week's "What's for Lunch" segment. Ingredients: 1 medium onion, peeled 4 large russet or Idaho potatoes , peeled 2 large eggs 2 tablespoons gluten free all purpose flour 6 tablespoons vegetable oil 6 tablespoons unsalted butter Applesauce and/or sour cream, for serving Preparation: Preheat oven to 200°F.

