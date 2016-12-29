Glendale teen selected for U.S. Senate youth program
A Glendale teen is one of two Arizona high school students chosen for the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program, which will be held March 4-11 in Washington, D.C. Glendale teen selected for U.S. Senate youth program A Glendale teen is one of two Arizona high school students chosen for the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program, which will be held March 4-11 in Washington, D.C. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iJ9wVQ A Glendale teen is one of two Arizona high school students chosen for the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program, which will be held March 4-11 in Washington, D.C. A Glendale teen is one of two Arizona high school students chosen for the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program, which will be held March 4-11 in Washington, D.C. Henry Rosas Ibarra of Glendale and Meena Venkataramanan of Tucson were chosen from more than 80 ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Pinkcorn
|204
|TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet...
|Fri
|Sammy
|1
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Dec 28
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Dec 26
|MAGA2016
|1
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Dec 25
|Wawald
|4
|Do policy makers care that people are dying on ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 25
|richard
|3
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec 25
|Samsun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC