Glendale teen selected for U.S. Senate youth program

A Glendale teen is one of two Arizona high school students chosen for the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program, which will be held March 4-11 in Washington, D.C. Henry Rosas Ibarra of Glendale and Meena Venkataramanan of Tucson were chosen from more than 80

