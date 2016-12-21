City Council unanimously passes' no deportation' resolution
TUCSON, AZ - Tucson City Council unanimously passed a resolution declaring support for the rights of immigrants and condemning any threats of mass deportations at Tuesday night's meeting. Tucson now joins 37 other cities that have adopted resolutions similar to this one.
