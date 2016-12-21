Bond lowered for woman charged with assaulting deputy in Pima County
TUCSON, AZ - So many law enforcement officers showed up for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon that more than a dozen of them had to wait outside the courtroom for details on Yesennia Gonzalez. She's the woman charged with assaulting a member of the Pima County Sheriff's Department during a DUI stop on Saturday, Dec. 10. Gonzalez kicked Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Mon
|MAGA2016
|1
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|nori
|194
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Wawald
|4
|Do policy makers care that people are dying on ... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|richard
|3
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Dec 25
|Samsun
|1
|Woman featured on atheist billboard says she's ...
|Dec 20
|Amused
|34
|hodge-podge of cell phone laws confusing
|Dec 20
|The Dean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC