Bond lowered for woman charged with assaulting deputy in Pima County

TUCSON, AZ - So many law enforcement officers showed up for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon that more than a dozen of them had to wait outside the courtroom for details on Yesennia Gonzalez. She's the woman charged with assaulting a member of the Pima County Sheriff's Department during a DUI stop on Saturday, Dec. 10. Gonzalez kicked Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.