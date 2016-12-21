Associa Arizona Promotes Carpenter and Palin to Tucson Leadership Team
Jena Carpenter has assumed the role of vice president and Lee-Anne Palin recently became the director of operations and human resources. Both will be working out of the Tucson office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|17 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|nori
|194
|ANR ABF Adult Nursing Relationship (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Wawald
|4
|Do policy makers care that people are dying on ... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|richard
|3
|Nanos retires as Pima County Sheriff
|Sun
|Samsun
|1
|Woman featured on atheist billboard says she's ...
|Dec 20
|Amused
|34
|hodge-podge of cell phone laws confusing
|Dec 20
|The Dean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC