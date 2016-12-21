Associa Arizona Promotes Carpenter an...

Associa Arizona Promotes Carpenter and Palin to Tucson Leadership Team

Jena Carpenter has assumed the role of vice president and Lee-Anne Palin recently became the director of operations and human resources. Both will be working out of the Tucson office.

