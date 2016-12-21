Associa Arizona Expands its Portfolio in Phoenix and Tucson Markets
Associa Arizona is pleased to announce that it has been chosen to provide association management services to the communities of Surprise Farms II and Sunrise Territory Village. Surprise Farms II Community Association - Located in Surprise, Arizona is this 1076-unit master-planned community.
