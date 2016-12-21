Arizona DHS releases list of top baby names for 2016
TUCSON, AZ - Liam and Emma were the most popular baby names in Arizona in 2016, according to the state Department of Health and Services. After a five-year run as the most popular girls name, Sophia dropped to second on the list.
