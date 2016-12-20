2016 was good for Tucson's economy, 2017 could be even better
TUCSON, AZ - 2016 was a very good year for the Tucson economy and economists predict 2017 will be even better. Tucson was late bouncing back from the 2007 Great Recession but has now surpassed Phoenix in the job growth rate.
